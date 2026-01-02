Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 airlifted to burn center after RV fire in Hernando County: HCFR

Hernando County Fire Rescue
HERNANDO CO., Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said two people were airlifted to a burn center following an RV fire in eastern Hernando County.

HCFR said crews responded to a reported RV fire in the 35000 block of Goolsby St. at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Initial reports said an RV was fully engulfed in flames and two occupants were suffering from burn injuries, per officials.

Firefighters arrived to find one RV fully engulfed in flames and a second RV partially on fire.

Officials said the fire was under control within 30 minutes of the crew's arrival and medical helicopters transported the victims, who were listed in serious condition, to a burn/trauma center.

According to HCFR, the cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

