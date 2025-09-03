GULFPORT, Fla. — Stephanie Nghiem took the typical path to restaurant ownership.

You know, an accountant, then a law enforcement hostage negotiator — the usual.

"You know, just the typical route," she laughs.

V-Roll Vietnamese Rolls & Bowls opens on Gulfport's Beach Boulevard foodie row

But no matter her wild career, her love language with friends and family has always been food, especially the Vietnamese cuisine of her heritage.

"I love cooking for people," she says. "And now I want to feed the community, too."

So Stephanie just opened the brand-new V-Roll Vietnamese Rolls & Bowls on Gulfport's Beach Boulevard (2930 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport).

Fresh, hand-rolled spring rolls, banh mi, rice and noodle bowls, boba drinks, and more are available on our fresh, fast-casual menu.

V-Roll is open for lunch and dinner every day except Wednesday. Seating is available outside with a view of Gulfport's bustling downtown area.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28's "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean's next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.