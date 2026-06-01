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America 250 events in the Tampa Bay area in June

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Libby Kamrowski
An American flag ripples in the wind on a sunny Sept. 25, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
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America 250 is a celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Here are events happening around the Tampa Bay area in June.

Little Makers Studio with Miss Marcela

WHAT: Little Makers Studio celebrates America’s 250th birthday by engaging children in hands-on exploration of red, white, and blue crafts.
WHEN: June 1, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE: Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 2nd St. North, Safety Harbor
COST: Free, registration required

Palm Harbor Museum Presents The Spirit of Service – Civic Engagement

WHAT: The evening will feature clips from PBS’s The American Revolution. Enjoy speakers, post-film discussions, refreshments, and a special exhibition from the museum.

WHEN: June 3, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor

COST: Free

Freedom 250 Truck Mobile Museum

WHAT: A traveling interactive museum featuring exhibits highlighting America’s history.
WHEN: June 12-13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa
COST: Free

Storyteller Windell Campbell

WHAT: Professional storyteller Windell Campbell brings stories from America’s past to life through performances.
WHEN: June 20, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
WHERE: Palm Harbor Library
COST: Free, registration required

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