America 250 events in the Tampa Bay area in June

America 250 is a celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Here are events happening around the Tampa Bay area in June.

WHAT: Little Makers Studio celebrates America’s 250th birthday by engaging children in hands-on exploration of red, white, and blue crafts.

WHEN: June 1, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 2nd St. North, Safety Harbor

COST: Free, registration required

WHAT: The evening will feature clips from PBS’s The American Revolution. Enjoy speakers, post-film discussions, refreshments, and a special exhibition from the museum.

WHEN: June 3, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor

COST: Free

WHAT: A traveling interactive museum featuring exhibits highlighting America’s history.

WHEN: June 12-13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa

COST: Free

WHAT: Professional storyteller Windell Campbell brings stories from America’s past to life through performances.

WHEN: June 20, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

WHERE: Palm Harbor Library

COST: Free, registration required