I-275 northbound ramp to Armenia Avenue closing overnight: FDOT

TAMPA, Fla. — The northbound I-275 ramp to Armenia Avenue will close Sunday night for construction as part of a repaving project in Tampa.

The closure is scheduled from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. Drivers will be detoured via Exit 41A, turning right onto Dale Mabry Highway, left onto Kennedy Boulevard, and continuing east toward Armenia Avenue.

Officials urge motorists to use caution in the work zone and stay alert for construction workers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

The temporary closure is part of the I-275 repaving project from Willow Avenue to Green Street in Tampa.