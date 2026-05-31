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Man injured in Clearwater shooting on Coronado Drive

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CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting late this afternoon in Clearwater, prompting a response from police and fire crews.

Clearwater Police say the call came in shortly after 5 p.m. on Coronado Drive. The man was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers are questioning multiple individuals as the investigation continues. Further updates will be released through a media alert.

Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier

Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.

Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier

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