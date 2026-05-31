Man injured in Clearwater shooting on Coronado Drive

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting late this afternoon in Clearwater, prompting a response from police and fire crews.

Clearwater Police say the call came in shortly after 5 p.m. on Coronado Drive. The man was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers are questioning multiple individuals as the investigation continues. Further updates will be released through a media alert.