Pasco deputies search for missing 36-year-old woman: PSO

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for 36-year-old Crystal Maione, who is considered missing and endangered.

Deputies say Maione is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on May 31 at around 1:45 p.m. in the SR 54 area of Trinity. She may be driving a red 2015 Toyota Highlander with Florida tag KN099H.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7.