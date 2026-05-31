News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 31

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Low rain chance Monday and Tuesday, cold front arrives Wednesday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams for Sunday, May 31, 2026 — Isolated showers and storms to start the new week

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, May 31, 2026

More of the top stories for (date) from Tampa Bay 28: