News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 31

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.
Top Headlines
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Low rain chance Monday and Tuesday, cold front arrives Wednesday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams for Sunday, May 31, 2026 — Isolated showers and storms to start the new week
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, May 31, 2026
More of the top stories for (date) from Tampa Bay 28:
Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | May 31 7 p.m.