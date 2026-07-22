2 injured after shooting inside Childs Park YMCA bathroom in St. Pete, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police said two people are injured following a shooting inside a bathroom at the Childs Park YMCA in St. Petersburg.
Officers responded to the shooting that happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22 at 691 43rd St. S.
Police said they found a young man in the bathroom with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital.
A short time later, police said a second young man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police did not provide information on the condition of the two shooting victims.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
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