2 injured after shooting inside Childs Park YMCA bathroom in St. Pete, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police said two people are injured following a shooting inside a bathroom at the Childs Park YMCA in St. Petersburg.

Officers responded to the shooting that happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22 at 691 43rd St. S.

Police said they found a young man in the bathroom with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital.

A short time later, police said a second young man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police did not provide information on the condition of the two shooting victims.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.