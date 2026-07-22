Person shot in St. Pete; police on the scene

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are on the scene of a shooting in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.
St. Pete police said a person was shot at the 4100 block of 12th Avenue South on July 22.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
SUV crashes into Carrollwood restaurant, narrowly missing workers and customers
An SUV crashed into a Carrollwood restaurant Tuesday afternoon after the driver tried to avoid another vehicle in a shopping plaza.
SUV crashes into Carrollwood restaurant, narrowly missing workers and customers