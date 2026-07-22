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Person shot in St. Pete; police on the scene

St. Petersburg Police Department
WFTS
St. Petersburg Police Department
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and last updated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are on the scene of a shooting in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

St. Pete police said a person was shot at the 4100 block of 12th Avenue South on July 22.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

SUV crashes into Carrollwood restaurant, narrowly missing workers and customers

An SUV crashed into a Carrollwood restaurant Tuesday afternoon after the driver tried to avoid another vehicle in a shopping plaza.

SUV crashes into Carrollwood restaurant, narrowly missing workers and customers

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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