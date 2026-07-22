Tampa Bay 28 Listens booth was in St. Petersburg; heard concerns related to flooding, schools and more

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay 28 St. Petersburg and South Pinellas reporter Casey Albritton was at the Speer YMCA on July 20 and listened to you and the stories you think need to be covered in the area.
Casey was joined by Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan and they listened to you.
Residents at the event voiced concerns about schools in Pinellas County, changes to disability services and flooding.
Tampa Bay 28 holds listening booths around the Tampa Bay area. Follow our social media platforms and watch Tampa Bay 28 for more on when events are scheduled.
Share Your Story with Casey
Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.
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