Tampa Bay on a Budget: Fun ideas for things to do for $20 or less in April

TAMPA, Fla. — Whether you're looking for a date-night idea, a fun way to hang out with friends, or a family outing, Tampa Bay 28 has what you need to plan the perfect day! The goal is to give you options of things to do and places to eat are $20 or under.

Spring is here! The sun is out, the flowers are blooming, and there are more places to explore in Tampa Bay.

The Not-So-Secret Garden

Some of the prettiest sights in Florida are secrets that have not been kept. And for good reason! Florida has some amazing botanical gardens to visit, and this time of year, the flowers are beautiful!

Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales is a widely popular garden in Polk County. Named after the famous author Edward William Bok, the gardens are a peaceful and beautiful place for guests of all ages. There's a play area for children, koi fish, a hiking trail, and sitting areas where you can sit and observe nature.

Admission to Bok Tower Gardens is $20 for adults and $10 for children (ages 6-17). For more information on Bok Tower Gardens, visit here.

On the other side of the Tampa Bay area, the Florida Botanical Gardens in Largo also offer scenic views and peaceful strolls. We featured the botanical gardens in the winter for their holiday lights, but in the spring, it's pretty to go during the day and just admire the gardens.

The Florida Botanical Gardens is free to visit, although donations are appreciated. For more information, visit here.

So, whether you live closer to Largo or Lake Wales, if you're looking to spend money or looking for something free, there are botanical options for you to enjoy this spring!

Something Good to Eat

April is a great time to get outside and enjoy the warm weather. Up in Wesley Chapel is the Krate, a shipping container complex with lots of food, drink, and dessert options.

There are so many great places to eat here, I could write a whole article just breaking down the Krate! If you've never been I highly recommend it! But for this month, I'm going to highlight one specific place, Chamo Bites.

Chamo Bites is a Venezuelan restaurant located in the Krate that serves delicious arepas and empanadas.

Most meals are under $20 and are super filling! My favorite thing to get is the arepa bites, which are three medium-sized arepas. Super filling and you get to try all the different kinds of arepas, which is nice!

For more information and prices from Chamo Bites, visit here.

WFTS

Check back next month for more ideas on how to explore Tampa Bay on a Budget!

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