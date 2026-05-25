Three people injured after boat crashes into rocks on Hillsborough River: FWC

HILLSBOORUGH COUNTY, FLA. — Three people were hospitalized in a boating mishap on the Hillsborough River on Sunday after a boat crashed rocks near the shore, authorities said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, preliminary information showed that there were four people on a 19-foot vessel that was traveling on the Hillsborough River near Ignacio Haya Linear Park.

The boat then crashed into the rocks near the shore.

Three of the boat’s occupants were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

FWC officials said due to an active investigation, they could not comment on what caused the boat to crash or if alcohol was involved.

The Tampa Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue all responded to the scene.

The FWC said it would provide updates when available.