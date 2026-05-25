Safety Harbor brewery launches Rule #7 Hurricane Pale Ale for charity

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — A Safety Harbor brewery has introduced a new craft beer inspired by chief meteorologist Denis Phillips’ well-known hurricane season Rule #7.

Crooked Thumb Brewery debuted the Rule #7 Hurricane Pale Ale just days before the start of hurricane season, with Phillips on hand to meet viewers and enjoy the launch.

Portions of the proceeds from the beer and other Rule #7 merchandise will benefit local charities, combining the seasonal reminder with community support.