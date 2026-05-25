Tampa Police Department conducting death investigation

TAMPA, FLA. — The Tampa Police Department was conducting a death investigation on Monday morning, authorities said.
Officers said an individual was found dead inside a vehicle on the 6900 block on North Central Avenue at about 2 a.m.
No other information was made available.
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Electric car door failures linked to deaths, trapped children and a new push for federal action
A Tampa mother's cell phone video from a Halloween morning two years ago still captures the panic she felt watching her 1½-year-old daughter trapped inside a Tesla Model 3 — unable to get out.
Electric car door failures linked to deaths, trapped children and new push for federal action