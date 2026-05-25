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Tampa Police Department conducting death investigation

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WFTS
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Posted

TAMPA, FLA. — The Tampa Police Department was conducting a death investigation on Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers said an individual was found dead inside a vehicle on the 6900 block on North Central Avenue at about 2 a.m.

No other information was made available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.

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