Tampa Bay on a Budget: Fun ideas for things to do for $20 or less in December

TAMPA, Fla. — Whether you're looking for a date night idea, a fun way to hang out with friends, or a family outing, we've got what you need to plan the perfect day! The goal is to give you options of things to do and places to eat that are $20 or under.

The holiday season is finally here! It's the perfect time to spend with the ones you love most. We've got tons of activities for you, from light shows to movie nights and ice skating, to carriage rides. Some of this month's featured activities are even FREE!

Winter Wonderland

If you're looking for places to go to see some holiday lights, there are plenty of spots in the Tampa Bay area with beautiful displays. Honestly, if you drive around some neighborhoods, you can find some quality decorations! But if you're looking for something a little different, I recommend two spots in Largo.

The Florida Botanical Gardens hosts its annual Holiday Lights in the Gardens fundraiser from now until Jan. 3. The Botanical Gardens transforms the flowers, trees, and plants into a dazzling spectacle of lights!

WFTS

The Gardens is pretty big, with four parking lots and four entrances corresponding to where you park. I really enjoyed coming here. It's very picturesque and perfect for a cool night out with the family or a cute date night stroll.

There is no set cost, but a $10 donation per person is greatly appreciated. The donations go to helping maintain the Gardens and providing programming.

For more information on Holiday Lights in the Gardens, visit here.

Largo Central Park also has tons of beautiful lights, as well as a holiday carnival with rides and vendors. This holiday festival runs until Jan. 4.

With more things to do at the park, this event is great for kids. It's also picturesque so it might be an ideal spot to take a family photo.

WFTS

It is FREE to park and FREE to enter. The only additional costs are games and rides at the carnival.

For more information on Holiday Lights at Largo Central Park, visit here.

Holiday Classics

One of my favorite things to do during the holiday season is sit down and watch a holiday movie. There are so many great classic movies! And while watching them at home is fun, if you're looking to add some holiday magic to your movie-watching experience, head to the Tampa Theatre on select nights for their "Holiday Classics Series."

All throughout December, the Tampa Theatre is showing holiday films on select nights. You can catch showings of holiday favorites like "Elf," "Love Actually," "It's a Wonderful Life" and more!

They are also showing some non-traditional favorites like "Gremlins" and "Die Hard" (yes, "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie).

Tickets for showings cost around $12 per person (except for "White Christmas") and can be purchased online. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Michael Paluska A date night at Tampa theatre is not your typical movie date.

Now, if you are looking for something a little more casual, maybe a movie under the stars, then grab your folding chairs and blankets and come with me to St. Pete!

The City of St. Pete is hosting its "Holiday Movies in the Park" on Saturdays at 7 p.m. This event is FREE to attend, so gather up the whole family and head down to the park to watch some family favorites!

The weekly schedule is as follows:



Saturday, Dec. 6 – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

Saturday, Dec. 13 – "The Santa Clause"

Saturday, Dec. 20 – "A Miser Brothers’ Christmas"

For more information and park locations, visit here.

Holiday Happenings

Down at the University Town Center (UTC) in Sarasota, there are plenty of holiday festivities to enjoy!

There's a night market with live music, tons of local vendors, and a "Festival of Trees" decorated for local charities.

A light show runs nightly from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., and fireworks will light up the sky every Saturday night.

If you're looking for something a little more unique, you might be interested in a carriage ride. Carriage rides run nightly every week from Thursday to Sunday. Take a stroll around the UTC and admire the sights while you cozy up in a horse-drawn carriage with your loved ones! Carriage rides cost $12 per person.

If you're feeling bold and adventurous, maybe you want to try ice skating at "The Rink at UTC." The rink is open weekdays from 4 to 10 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Holiday hours vary). Tickets cost between $16 to $20 per skater, including skate rental. For more information and to buy ice skating tickets, click here.

For more information on all the events at UTC Sarasota, click here.

Check back next month for more ideas on how to explore Tampa Bay on a budget!

