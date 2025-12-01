Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

1 person critically injured after shooting in North Port: Police

North Port PD SUV.png
North Port Police
North Port PD SUV.png
Posted

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department (NPPD) said a person was airlifted with critical injuries after a shooting incident on Sunday.

Police said officers were called to the 8200 block of Osbert Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim around 8 p.m. on Nov. 30.

NPPD said the suspect has been detained, and the victim was airlifted with critical injuries.

Police said the individuals involved knew each other and there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Lawsuit alleges deputy driving 97 mph without lights and siren killed truck driver

Deputy was speeding to call involving a fight among elementary school students on school bus when black box shows he was driving nearly double the speed limit on busy highway

Lawsuit alleges deputy driving 97 mph without lights and siren killed truck driver

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.