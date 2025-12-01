1 person critically injured after shooting in North Port: Police

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department (NPPD) said a person was airlifted with critical injuries after a shooting incident on Sunday.

Police said officers were called to the 8200 block of Osbert Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim around 8 p.m. on Nov. 30.

NPPD said the suspect has been detained, and the victim was airlifted with critical injuries.

Police said the individuals involved knew each other and there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.