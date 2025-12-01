1 person critically injured after shooting in North Port: Police

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department (NPPD) said a person was airlifted with critical injuries after a shooting incident on Sunday.
Police said officers were called to the 8200 block of Osbert Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim around 8 p.m. on Nov. 30.
NPPD said the suspect has been detained, and the victim was airlifted with critical injuries.
Police said the individuals involved knew each other and there is no threat to the public.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Lawsuit alleges deputy driving 97 mph without lights and siren killed truck driver
Deputy was speeding to call involving a fight among elementary school students on school bus when black box shows he was driving nearly double the speed limit on busy highway