Toy Makers of East Lake put smiles on thousands of children's faces

PALM HABOR, Fla. — Santa may have a workshop at the North Pole, but in the East Lake community of Palm Harbor, they have their own workshop with their own set of elves making handmade toys and delivering them to thousands of children every year.

“So, we’ve been around since 2007,” said Toy Maker Theresa Chapman. “We start with a donated piece of wood, and we turn it into this beautiful toy, there are 36 steps in between, and a lot of love goes into it.”

The non-profit organization is run completely by volunteers ranging in age from senior citizens to high school students.

“There is absolutely a job for everybody,” said Theresa. “Whatever you are comfortable doing. You can sand, you can paint, you can decorate, you can bag toys, draw out toys, you name it there is a job for you.”



WFTS

“I put a lot of love into all the work I do; I mostly do sanding, nobody seems to want to do sanding,” said Toy Maker Flo Alonzo “Toy Makers has become a huge part of my life because there is just so much good every single time I come in here. Lots of happy people, lots of beautiful toys, great artists.”

“I just love working with wood, and it’s for a good cause,” said Toy Maker Harry Hall. “It’s all made by hand. You don’t get toys made like that anymore. So, it’s fantastic and we’ve had a lot of kids come back and tell us they love the toy, they still have the toy."

From alligators to elephants, to helicopters to ducks, there are more than 40 types of toy cars being made, but the elves say Batman is always the most popular.

“Making these toys and the quantity that we make is one of the greatest joys that I ever felt in my 70-some years of life,” said Toy Maker Robert Adams.

Since 2007, they’ve made and delivered more than 200,000 toys. These elves say it really does feel like Santa’s workshop.

“They will be going to area hospitals, pediatric facilities, day care centers, basically any place there is a child that is sick, needy or is in a stressful situation,” said Toy Maker George Chapman.

The toy makers will work with up to 60 area organizations throughout the year, making sure every child who could use a toy, receives a toy. The Toy Makers often deliver them in person.

WFTS

“I mean we put smiles on kids’ faces, that’s what it’s all about, it’s for the children,” said Adams.

“Hopefully that helps to lift the child’s spirits, bring them a smile and hope for whatever situation they might be in,” said Alonzo.

“We had a little boy at one of our events that came over and told me that he received one of our toys when he was in the hospital and he was so thankful, and he said, ‘I like what you do,” said Theresa.

If you are interested in becoming an elf or just finding out more about this great tradition that is the Toy Makers of East Lake go to www.toymakersofeastlake.org.



Share Your Story with Robert



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

Contact Robert Boyd First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.