Investigation underway after woman suffers gunshot wound to leg: St. Pete police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said police are investigating a shooting incident after a woman suffered a single gunshot wound to her leg at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the woman flagged down a passing vehicle on Dr. MLK Jr. Street South near 23rd Avenue South in the early morning hours of Dec. 1.

The woman was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury, per the report.

Police said officers are investigating the incident and working to determine where it happened.

