News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 25

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams says we're in for a pattern change over the next few days due to a weak cold front moving into Florida tomorrow. That will bring back the dreaded west wind, but this time, rain chances will be higher.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, July 25, 2026

More of the top stories for July 25 from Tampa Bay 28: