Crews respond after roof collapses at Bradenton nursing home

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) has confirmed with Tampa Bay 28 that there was a roof collapse at the Aviata, a Bradenton nursing home located at 105 15th St. E., on Saturday evening.
There are no injuries, per BPD.
Crews are on scene, and the nursing home has been evacuated.
Tampa Bay 28 has a crew on the way and will provide more details as they become available.
Florida memory care facility files for bankruptcy after $1.5M court judgment
A Pasco County memory care facility filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy weeks after a judge ordered it to pay a $1.5 million award to a resident's family in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Florida memory care facility files for bankruptcy after $1.5M court judgment