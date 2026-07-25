Crews respond after roof collapses at Bradenton nursing home

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) has confirmed with Tampa Bay 28 that there was a roof collapse at the Aviata, a Bradenton nursing home located at 105 15th St. E., on Saturday evening.

There are no injuries, per BPD.

Crews are on scene, and the nursing home has been evacuated.

Tampa Bay 28 has a crew on the way and will provide more details as they become available.