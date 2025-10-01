Tampa Bay on a Budget: Fun ideas for things to do for $20 or less in October

TAMPA, Fla. — Whether you're looking for a date night idea, a fun way to hang out with friends, or a family outing, we've got what you need to plan the perfect day! The goal is to give you options of things to do and places to eat that are $20 or under.

This October, we are bringing you some ideas for fall-themed things to do. Well, at least fall things to do in Florida. From pumpkin patches to haunted trails, we've got everything you need to make your fall season feel complete!

A Farm-tastic Fall

When I think of fall, I think of pumpkin picking, corn mazes, and apple cider. Luckily, Sweetfields Farms has all of that and more!

Sweetfields Farms in Hernando County is the place to go if you're looking for a taste of fall. Their two corn mazes are fun for all ages and can even be a little challenging once you're in the thick of it!

Sweetfields Farm

There are tons of other fun activities like face painting, hayrides, and farm animals. A trip to Sweetfields will cost you $13.28 per person if you prepay online, or $14 at the door. Parking is included in the price of admission. The farm is open on select days from Sept. 27 to Nov. 9, 2025.

For more information on Sweetfield Farms, click here.

To purchase tickets to Sweetfield Farms, click here.

Theodore Kessel Jr.

Harvest Haunts

Nothing screams spooky season like a dark, quiet walk along a haunted trail.

Also up in Hernando County (and just down the road from Sweetfields) is Harvest Moon Fun Farm. Maybe you're looking for something a little scary for your Halloween season, but you don't want to pay the prices for something like Howl-O-Scream or Halloween Horror Nights. Haunted Nights at Harvest Moon is the perfect alternative!

During select nights in October, you can experience three haunts and a corn maze from 7 to 10 p.m. The cost of admission is slightly over the $20 budget, coming in at around $28, including tax. But what you get for that price, and when compared to bigger budget options, Haunted Nights is well worth it! And it's plenty scary and tons of fun!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Harvest Moon Fun Farm

Relax and Paint

I'm not the most artsy person, but I find painting super relaxing! There's something soothing about spending time and focusing on a craft. It's so much fun to work on a piece and then be able to showcase it in my house or gift it to a friend!

You Do the Dishes in New Tampa is a perfect place to do just that! Here you can paint pottery, and then it will be fire-glazed for you to pick up just a few days later.

And while you paint, you can enjoy a sweet treat from their cafe! They serve coffee, tea, smoothies, muffins, ice cream, and more.

Most pottery items cost between $10 and $20 to paint, plus an additional $8 studio fee.

For more information and to see other specials and events, click here.

Coffee Coffee Coffee

I don't know about you, but I LOVE coffee! Nothing beats a great cup of coffee and a good conversation.

One of my favorite places to get coffee is at The Grind Coffee Bar in Westchase. The Grind is a local small business that serves coffee, tea, and breakfast and lunch. Everything is delicious, from your traditional cappuccino or regular cup of coffee to your flavored lattes. They have so many flavors to choose from, too! My personal favorite is their gingerbread latte that I can get all year round. It gives me a taste of the holiday season even when it's April!

And their coffee isn't the only thing to rave about; their food is also delicious! Everything is made in-house, from their pancakes to their breakfast sandwiches to their omelets to their bowls. My personal favorite is their egg sandwich on a croissant with bacon. Give me that and a cappuccino, and I'm set!

WFTS

The Grind is also affordable. A meal and a coffee will cost you around $15 total, but it will really depend on what you get. They also have weekend specials that get announced weekly, so if you're looking for something special, you can check there, too.

For more information and pricing, visit the Grind's site here.

Check back next month for more ideas on how to explore Tampa Bay on a budget!

