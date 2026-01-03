Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two dogs killed in Riverview house fire: HCFR

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire Friday night in Riverview.
HCFR RIVERVIEW FIRE 1
HCFR RIVER FIRE 2
HCFR RIVERVIEW FIRE 3
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Two dogs were killed in a Riverview house fire on Friday, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR).

HCFR firefighters responded to the residential structure fire at about 10:18 p.m. on Wild Ginger Street after the emergency communications dispatch center received 911 calls.

The first arriving fire engine encountered heavy smoke coming from the front
of the home.

Firefighters took a hose line into the house and doused the fire, limiting it to the garage and preventing it from spreading further into the home, HCFR officials said.

Firefighters found no occupants inside when they conducted searches of the home.
However, two dogs were found dead due to the fire.

No injuries were reported to civilians or first responders.

The HCFR Fire Investigations Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.

