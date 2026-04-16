Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 17-19

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 17-19), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Looking for more fun? Click here.
Things to do this Friday (4/17)
Dunedin Friday Market
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 420 Main St., Dunedin
Cost: FREE
Info: Go check out a local market with 40+ vendors selling a wide variety of items ranging from local plants and baked goods to handcrafted art.
Peso Pluma
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $75
Info: Go see the singer perform live at Benchmark International Arena with Tito Double P.
Adam Friedland
When: 10 p.m.
Where: 12938 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $68
Info: Go see the comedian perform live at Side Spitters Comedy Club
Nos Screenprint Workshop & Pop Up
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 1916 W. Cass St., Tampa
Cost: FREE to attend
Info: Go create your own prints, shop local designs and enjoy BBQ, drinks and live music.
Things to do this Saturday (4/18)
Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival 2026 Parade & Concert
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 1000 E. Harrison St., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $17
Info: Go watch an energy-filled parade and jam out to some live performances at Perry Harvey Sr. Park.
Fresh Market at Wiregrass
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel
Cost: FREE
Info: Go listen to some live music and checkout handcrafted goods fro, 70+ vendors.
Gulfport Night Market
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 2800 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport
Cost: FREE
Info: Go check out a unique monthly night market and check out offerings from local makers, artisans and small business owners.
Blues & BBQ
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 4537 Lowell Rd., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go see live acts like The Blues Barbarian, RM Johnson & the Tomcats, Ted Stevens & The Doo Shots, and George Pennington & The Odyssey perform at the Carrollwood Cultural Center
Bern’s Winefest: Clos du Val Blending Seminar & Picnic Lunch
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 1207 S. Howard Ave., Tampa
Cost: $300 per person
Info: Check out an interactive wine blending class followed by a curated picnic lunch.
Indigo De Souza
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $37
Info: Check out a live indie folk performance supporting a cause.
Things to do this Sunday (4/19)
Kenwood Sunday Market
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 2501 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg
Cost: FREE
Info: Check out a weekly market held at St. Petersburg High School with 70+ vendors.
Water Street Sunday Market
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Water Street, Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go browse items from 70+ local producers and makers while listening to live music.
Chicken Yoga
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 1412 E. 7th Ave., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go try a unique yoga class with free-roaming chickens and complimentary drinks.
Multi-day events
Breakaway Music Festival
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
Cost: Single-day tickets start at $160
Info: Check out the two-day electronic music festival as it returns for its third year.
Keel Farms Blueberry Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Rd., Plant City
Cost: FREE
Info: Celebrate all things blueberry with camel rides, a petting zoo, and plenty of family-friendly activities.
Premier League Mornings Live
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Check out live broadcasts, fan experiences and the Premier League trophy.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.