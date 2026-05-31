LAKELAND, Fla. — Opposition is growing in Lakeland to a proposed 600,000-square-foot data center before it has reached a public hearing.

The project, called “Project Swan,” would be built near Old Tampa Highway and Wilkinson Road on mostly open pastureland. Concept plans show multiple large buildings, prompting concerns among residents about potential noise, water use, and increased power demand.

WATCH: Lakeland residents voice concerns over proposed data center

Lakeland residents voice concerns over proposed data center

While some plan to speak during Monday’s public comment portion of the city commission meeting, officials emphasize that the proposal is not on the agenda and that no vote is scheduled. City leaders say the project is still in early review, with more details expected later in the week.

Homes near the site could be affected, and some neighbors worry that the development might worsen the flooding they experienced during Hurricane Milton. City Commissioner Guy Lalonde says he intends to review all information and make a fair judgment based on the data.



Share Your Story with Chad



Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

Contact Chad Mills First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body Security Check Submit

. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.