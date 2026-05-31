Polk County investigates fatal single-car crash: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old Auburndale man died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning near Winter Haven.

Traffic homicide detectives with the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) say the victim’s gray Toyota Corolla was traveling south on Thornhill Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, striking a large tree on the driver’s side.

The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to investigators.

Thornhill Road was closed for about three hours while authorities worked the scene.