Bartow man dies in ATV crash near Lake Wales: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old Bartow man died early Sunday morning after crashing his all-terrain vehicle at River Ranch Hunt Club near Lake Wales.

Deputies say the victim was riding with friends when they noticed he was missing and went back to search for him. They found him under his ATV, initially semi-conscious before becoming unresponsive.

CPR was performed, investigators say, but his injuries were too severe, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Evidence indicates he attempted a sharp turn, causing the wheels to dig into soft dirt and the ATV to flip.

The victim was not wearing a helmet or other safety gear.