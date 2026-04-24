Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 24-26

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 24-26), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

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Things to do this Friday (4/24)

When: 7:10 p.m.

Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Starting at $24

Info: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field for the first game of a three-game weekend series.

When: Check event page to reserve a time

Where: 423 Lafayette Blvd, Oldsmar

Cost: $84

Info: An outdoor adventure featuring a 60-foot-tall start tower, ziplines and sunset views.

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: 522 N. Howard Ave., Tampa

Cost: $125

Info: A charity fundraiser featuring casino-style gaming and entertainment with all proceeds supporting hospice patient care and bereavement services.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

Cost: $13

Info: Go see MOSI's laser light show pair stunning visuals with the music of Prince.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 1441 E. Fletcher Ave., Tampa

Cost: $22.95

Info: Rock band Smile Empty Soul performs live at one of Tampa Bay's iconic live music venues.

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: 1010 N. MacInnes Pl., Tampa

Cost: Starting at $50

Info: Go see a show at the Straz that has been seen live by more than 1 million people over 25 years.

Things to do this Saturday (4/25)

When: 4:10 p.m.

Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Starting at $24

Info: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field for the second game of a three-game weekend series.

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 8001 N. U.S. Hwy 19, Pinellas Park

Cost: FREE

Info: Mattel's Hot Wheels Legends Tour kicks off its ninth year in the Tampa Bay area, featuring real-life cars judged on creativity and authenticity.

When: 11:00 a.m.

Where: 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach

Cost: FREE

Info: TradeWinds Resort hosts its 6th Annual Bucs Beach Bash on the sand with live entertainment and VIP fan experiences.

When: 11:00 a.m.

Where: 2701 N. 16th St., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: The historic El Reloj cigar factory in Ybor City celebrates over 130 years of cigar-making with the 6th Annual Founder's Day Bash.

Things to do this Sunday (4/26)

When: 1:40 p.m.

Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Starting at $24

Info: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field for the third game of a three-game weekend series.

When: 8:00 a.m.

Where: 4810 N. Himes Ave., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: A community walk that directly supports AIM at Melanoma's research mission.

When: 9:00 a.m.

Where: 4900 Bridge St., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: A dog-friendly morning market featuring seventy vendors, live music, food trucks, and a variety of artisanal crafts along the marina.

Multi-day events

When: Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday

Where: 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Cost: Price varies based on date of performance

Info: BTS is kicking off the U.S. leg of their new world tour “Arirang” in Tampa with three shows at Raymond James Stadium.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Perry Harvey Sr. Park, Tampa

Cost: Check event page for ticket details.

Info: A full-scale K-Pop fan festival featuring BTS ARMY meetups, photocard trading, vendor trading, and more.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 579 Ken Hubbard Rd., Terra Ceia

Cost: Tickets start at $5

Info: A family-friendly farm experience with 15 different attractions, flower picking, live music, and more.

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $45

Info: The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival's signature two-day music fest features R&B, funk, southern soul, and more, with performers including Rick James and the Stone City Band, Tina P & Friends, and Trill 6attle.

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Rd., Plant City

Cost: FREE

Info: Celebrate all things blueberry with camel rides, a petting zoo, and plenty of family-friendly activities.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 4800 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Info: A weekend festival celebrating tattoo artistry featuring over 150 booths with world-renowned tattoo artists.