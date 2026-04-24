Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 24-26

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 24-26), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Looking for more fun? Click here.
Things to do this Friday (4/24)
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins
When: 7:10 p.m.
Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: Starting at $24
Info: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field for the first game of a three-game weekend series.
Empower Adventures Sunset Zip Line Adventures
When: Check event page to reserve a time
Where: 423 Lafayette Blvd, Oldsmar
Cost: $84
Info: An outdoor adventure featuring a 60-foot-tall start tower, ziplines and sunset views.
Gulfside Hospice Sixth Annual Charity Casino Night
When: 6:00 p.m.
Where: 522 N. Howard Ave., Tampa
Cost: $125
Info: A charity fundraiser featuring casino-style gaming and entertainment with all proceeds supporting hospice patient care and bereavement services.
Laser Light Show: Rock the Cosmos at MOSI
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
Cost: $13
Info: Go see MOSI's laser light show pair stunning visuals with the music of Prince.
Smile Empty Soul Live at The Brass Mug
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 1441 E. Fletcher Ave., Tampa
Cost: $22.95
Info: Rock band Smile Empty Soul performs live at one of Tampa Bay's iconic live music venues.
The Thorn at the Straz Center
When: 7:00 p.m.
Where: 1010 N. MacInnes Pl., Tampa
Cost: Starting at $50
Info: Go see a show at the Straz that has been seen live by more than 1 million people over 25 years.
Things to do this Saturday (4/25)
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins
When: 4:10 p.m.
Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: Starting at $24
Info: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field for the second game of a three-game weekend series.
Hot Wheels Legends Tour Tampa
When: 8 a.m.
Where: 8001 N. U.S. Hwy 19, Pinellas Park
Cost: FREE
Info: Mattel's Hot Wheels Legends Tour kicks off its ninth year in the Tampa Bay area, featuring real-life cars judged on creativity and authenticity.
Bucs Beach Bash
When: 11:00 a.m.
Where: 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach
Cost: FREE
Info: TradeWinds Resort hosts its 6th Annual Bucs Beach Bash on the sand with live entertainment and VIP fan experiences.
J.C. Newman Founder's Day
When: 11:00 a.m.
Where: 2701 N. 16th St., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: The historic El Reloj cigar factory in Ybor City celebrates over 130 years of cigar-making with the 6th Annual Founder's Day Bash.
Things to do this Sunday (4/26)
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins
When: 1:40 p.m.
Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: Starting at $24
Info: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field for the third game of a three-game weekend series.
5th Annual Tampa Steps Against Melanoma
When: 8:00 a.m.
Where: 4810 N. Himes Ave., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: A community walk that directly supports AIM at Melanoma's research mission.
Sunday Morning Market at Westshore Marina District
When: 9:00 a.m.
Where: 4900 Bridge St., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: A dog-friendly morning market featuring seventy vendors, live music, food trucks, and a variety of artisanal crafts along the marina.
Multi-day events
BTS at Raymond James Stadium
When: Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday
Where: 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
Cost: Price varies based on date of performance
Info: BTS is kicking off the U.S. leg of their new world tour “Arirang” in Tampa with three shows at Raymond James Stadium.
Tampa Purples You: K-Pop Fan Festival
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: Perry Harvey Sr. Park, Tampa
Cost: Check event page for ticket details.
Info: A full-scale K-Pop fan festival featuring BTS ARMY meetups, photocard trading, vendor trading, and more.
Ananda Farm
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 579 Ken Hubbard Rd., Terra Ceia
Cost: Tickets start at $5
Info: A family-friendly farm experience with 15 different attractions, flower picking, live music, and more.
Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Fest 2026
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $45
Info: The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival's signature two-day music fest features R&B, funk, southern soul, and more, with performers including Rick James and the Stone City Band, Tina P & Friends, and Trill 6attle.
Keel Farms Blueberry Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Rd., Plant City
Cost: FREE
Info: Celebrate all things blueberry with camel rides, a petting zoo, and plenty of family-friendly activities.
Ink Mania Fest Tampa
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 4800 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Info: A weekend festival celebrating tattoo artistry featuring over 150 booths with world-renowned tattoo artists.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.