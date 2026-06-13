Safe Summer events aim to curb Tampa teen takeovers

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa is taking an alternative approach to the teen takeovers we’ve seen unfold in recent weeks by launching what’s being called the Safe Summer Series 2026.

The first event is happening on Saturday. Organizations here in the Tampa Bay area are coming together to help our youth by hosting a series of summer events to keep teens out of trouble.

It’s called the Safe Summer Series 2026.

It’s a series of activities for teens to take part in, including a flag football tournament with cash prizes, online gaming competitions, and creative painting stations.

Organizations such as Safe and Sound Hillsborough, the Tampa Police Department, and other community partners are sponsoring the event.

It’s all in response to recent teen takeovers across the country. Teen takeovers are unpermitted gatherings of 50 or more people coordinated through social media.

There have been multiple teen takeovers in the Tampa Bay area recently, including one in Clearwater that resulted in a shooting.

Organizers of the Safe Summer Series hope the events keep kids involved in positive activities.

"What we are trying to do is find safe spaces for our youth and our teenagers to go and things to do, it's because our kids are out doing things they shouldn’t be doing, causing them to cause crime, because they want attention, they want to do things, they are bored," said Lashaun Tims with 813 Stop the Violence Inc.

Organization leaders say this is the first of many events to be held throughout the summer, and they will be taking suggestions from teens on which activities they want to be part of going forward.

The first Safe Summer Series event begins at seven at the Jackson Heights Youth Education Town Center.



Share Your Story with Casey



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

Contact Casey Albritton First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.