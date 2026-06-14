Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa police investigate after man found dead on West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Tampa body found
WFTS
Tampa body found
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was found dead Saturday evening on West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa, prompting a police investigation.

body found

Tampa police said they responded a little after 6:15 p.m. to the 1900 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd for reports of an unresponsive individual. When officers arrived, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

body found

Family charged hundreds for car towed from paid lot during downtown Tampa event

A family claims a 17-year-old was waved into a parking spot by an attendant, paid $45 to park, and still had her grandfather's truck towed during a Lightning playoff game.

Family charged hundreds for car towed from paid lot during downtown Tampa event

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

WFTS 480x360 Direct TV.jpg

About Us

Here's How to Get Tampa Bay 28 Back on DIRECTV