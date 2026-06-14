Tampa police investigate after man found dead on West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was found dead Saturday evening on West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa, prompting a police investigation.

WFTS

Tampa police said they responded a little after 6:15 p.m. to the 1900 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd for reports of an unresponsive individual. When officers arrived, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

WFTS