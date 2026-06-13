News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 13

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Limited rain risk again Sunday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams for Saturday, June 13, 2026 — Low rain chances at the coast for a few days.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, June 13, 2026

More of the top stories for June 13 from Tampa Bay 28: