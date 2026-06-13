Kids meet mentors, former NFL players at Tampa bowling fundraiser

TAMPA, Fla. — Kids in Tampa met mentors and former NFL players during a bowling fundraiser Saturday.

The Bowl with Pros event took place at Pin Chasers Midtown on North Armenia Avenue. The fundraiser brought together children from the Bay Area with their big brothers and sisters from the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, as well as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleader alumni.

Organizers say events like this not only provide fun but can help shape a child’s future. Some of the kids were also matched with mentors who will work with them going forward.