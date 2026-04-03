Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 3-5

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 3-5), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Looking for more fun? Click here.
Things to do this Friday (4/3)
First Friday in the Heights: Rooted in the Heights
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 4000 N. Florida Ave., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go enjoy an Earth-themed block party with a clothing swap, crafts, yoga, meditation and live performances.
Gravity & Reality: What Does Science Say About Alternate Timelines?
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 2601 E. 2nd Ave., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Info: Check out a TED Talk-style science discussion exploring alternate timelines over drinks.
We Them Ones Comedy Tour 2026
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $92
Info: Go see Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean for a night of comedy.
Things to do this Saturday (4/4)
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $88
Info: Cheer on the Bolts as they take on the Bruins in a heated matchup.
Hop On The Lawn
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa, FL 33602
Cost: Tickets start at $13
Info: Go celebrate Easter with egg hunts, bounce houses, a petting zoo and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
16th Annual Brazilian Festival Tampa
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 14787 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Info: Go experience Brazilian culture with live music, samba dancers, food vendors and family activities.
Emo Night
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go relive your emo era with DJs spinning throwback anthems all night.
Things to do this Sunday (4/5)
Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 1701 N. Boulevard, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $23
Info: Cheer on Tampa Bay Sun FC in a Sunday evening soccer matchup.
Easter on the Bay Brunch
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 7627 W. Courtney Campbell Cswy., Tampa
Cost: Pre-paid reservation required
Info: Enjoy an Easter brunch at the Palmette Brasserie and Bar while listening to some live music.
Multi-day events
Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: 1010 N. Macinnes Pl., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $53
Info: Check out this Broadway musical inspired by Alicia Keys’ life and music set in New York City.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.