Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 3-5

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 3-5), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (4/3)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 4000 N. Florida Ave., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go enjoy an Earth-themed block party with a clothing swap, crafts, yoga, meditation and live performances.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 2601 E. 2nd Ave., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Info: Check out a TED Talk-style science discussion exploring alternate timelines over drinks.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $92

Info: Go see Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean for a night of comedy.

Things to do this Saturday (4/4)

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $88

Info: Cheer on the Bolts as they take on the Bruins in a heated matchup.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

Cost: Tickets start at $13

Info: Go celebrate Easter with egg hunts, bounce houses, a petting zoo and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 14787 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Info: Go experience Brazilian culture with live music, samba dancers, food vendors and family activities.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go relive your emo era with DJs spinning throwback anthems all night.

Things to do this Sunday (4/5)

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 1701 N. Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $23

Info: Cheer on Tampa Bay Sun FC in a Sunday evening soccer matchup.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 7627 W. Courtney Campbell Cswy., Tampa

Cost: Pre-paid reservation required

Info: Enjoy an Easter brunch at the Palmette Brasserie and Bar while listening to some live music.

Multi-day events

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: 1010 N. Macinnes Pl., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $53

Info: Check out this Broadway musical inspired by Alicia Keys’ life and music set in New York City.