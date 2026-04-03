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Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 3-5

Comedy shows, local games and free things to do
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Greg Dee
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If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 3-5), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (4/3)

First Friday in the Heights: Rooted in the Heights

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 4000 N. Florida Ave., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go enjoy an Earth-themed block party with a clothing swap, crafts, yoga, meditation and live performances.

Gravity & Reality: What Does Science Say About Alternate Timelines?

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 2601 E. 2nd Ave., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Info: Check out a TED Talk-style science discussion exploring alternate timelines over drinks.

We Them Ones Comedy Tour 2026

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $92
Info: Go see Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean for a night of comedy.

Things to do this Saturday (4/4)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $88
Info: Cheer on the Bolts as they take on the Bruins in a heated matchup.

Hop On The Lawn

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa, FL 33602
Cost: Tickets start at $13
Info: Go celebrate Easter with egg hunts, bounce houses, a petting zoo and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

16th Annual Brazilian Festival Tampa

When: 1 p.m.
Where: 14787 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Info: Go experience Brazilian culture with live music, samba dancers, food vendors and family activities.

Emo Night

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go relive your emo era with DJs spinning throwback anthems all night.

Things to do this Sunday (4/5)

Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 1701 N. Boulevard, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $23
Info: Cheer on Tampa Bay Sun FC in a Sunday evening soccer matchup.

Easter on the Bay Brunch

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 7627 W. Courtney Campbell Cswy., Tampa

Cost: Pre-paid reservation required

Info: Enjoy an Easter brunch at the Palmette Brasserie and Bar while listening to some live music.

Multi-day events

Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen

When: Friday and Saturday
Where: 1010 N. Macinnes Pl., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $53
Info: Check out this Broadway musical inspired by Alicia Keys’ life and music set in New York City.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

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