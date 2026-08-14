Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | Aug. 14-16

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (Aug. 14-16), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
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Things to do this Friday (8/14)
¡SAMBA! 4 Year Anniversary
When: 9 p.m.–1:30 a.m.
Where: Hotel Haya, 1412 E, 7th Ave,, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $26
Info: Go celebrate four years of ¡SAMBA! with an international DJ lineup and exclusive merch at Hotel Haya.
Sunset Paddle Happy Hour with Urban Kai
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Urban Kai Tampa, 310 W. 7th Ave., Tampa, FL 33602
Cost: $35
Info: Get out on the water for a sunset paddle along the Hillsborough River and take in views of the Tampa skyline.
Sunset Zip Line Adventure
When: Reserve a time
Where: Empower Adventures Tampa Bay, 423 Lafayette Blvd., Oldsmar, FL 34677
Cost: Tickets start at $84
Info: Go on a sunset zip line adventure featuring five zip lines, a suspension bridge and aerial challenges.
Things to do this Saturday (8/15)
Rides by the River
When: 8–10 a.m.
Where: Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Check out hundreds of collector cars at a car show along the Hillsborough River.
Wright’s Little Bakers Cookie and Cupcake Decorating Class
When: 8:30–10 a.m.
Where: Wright’s Gourmet House, 1200 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
Cost: Tickets vary
Info: Go decorate cookies and cupcakes during a hands-on baking activity for kids 12 and under.
Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Rhode Island FC
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg
Cost: Tickets start at $24
Info: Go cheer on the Tampa Bay Rowdies as they take on Rhode Island FC at Al Lang Stadium.
Things to do this Sunday (8/16)
Water Street Sunday Market
When: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Where: Water Street, 971 Water St., Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Check out more than 60 booths from Tampa Bay vendors.
Chicken Yoga
When: 11 a.m.–12 p.m.
Where: Hotel Haya, 1412 E. 7th Ave., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $24
Info: Go through an all-levels yoga class while live chickens roam around the mats.
Family Day at Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen
When: 12–3 p.m.
Where: Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen, 11109 N. 30th St., Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Go spend Sunday afternoon with the family enjoying live music, face painting and outdoor activities.
Multi-day events
Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays
When: Friday–Sunday, various times
Where: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: Tickets start at $22
Info: Check out the Rays as they host the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game weekend series at Tropicana Field.
Monster Jam Freestyle Mania
When: Friday–Sunday, various times
Where: Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets vary based on date of purchase
Info: Check out Monster Jam trucks and Freestyle Motocross bikes perform stunts and tricks.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.