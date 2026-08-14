Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | Aug. 14-16

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (Aug. 14-16), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

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Things to do this Friday (8/14)

When: 9 p.m.–1:30 a.m.

Where: Hotel Haya, 1412 E, 7th Ave,, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $26

Info: Go celebrate four years of ¡SAMBA! with an international DJ lineup and exclusive merch at Hotel Haya.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Urban Kai Tampa, 310 W. 7th Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

Cost: $35

Info: Get out on the water for a sunset paddle along the Hillsborough River and take in views of the Tampa skyline.

When: Reserve a time

Where: Empower Adventures Tampa Bay, 423 Lafayette Blvd., Oldsmar, FL 34677

Cost: Tickets start at $84

Info: Go on a sunset zip line adventure featuring five zip lines, a suspension bridge and aerial challenges.

Things to do this Saturday (8/15)

When: 8–10 a.m.

Where: Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Check out hundreds of collector cars at a car show along the Hillsborough River.

When: 8:30–10 a.m.

Where: Wright’s Gourmet House, 1200 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Cost: Tickets vary

Info: Go decorate cookies and cupcakes during a hands-on baking activity for kids 12 and under.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets start at $24

Info: Go cheer on the Tampa Bay Rowdies as they take on Rhode Island FC at Al Lang Stadium.

Things to do this Sunday (8/16)

When: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Water Street, 971 Water St., Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Check out more than 60 booths from Tampa Bay vendors.

When: 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Where: Hotel Haya, 1412 E. 7th Ave., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $24

Info: Go through an all-levels yoga class while live chickens roam around the mats.

When: 12–3 p.m.

Where: Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen, 11109 N. 30th St., Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Go spend Sunday afternoon with the family enjoying live music, face painting and outdoor activities.

Multi-day events

When: Friday–Sunday, various times

Where: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets start at $22

Info: Check out the Rays as they host the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game weekend series at Tropicana Field.

When: Friday–Sunday, various times

Where: Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Tickets vary based on date of purchase

Info: Check out Monster Jam trucks and Freestyle Motocross bikes perform stunts and tricks.