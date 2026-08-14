Hillsborough County uses new heat monitoring technology to protect athletes from extreme heat

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, FLA. — Hillsborough County is using new technology to protect athletes from extreme heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Small devices called wet bulb globe temperature meters are now in use at the Skyway Sports Complex in Town 'n' Country, one of the first parks in the county to deploy them.

The meters measure temperature, cloud coverage and wind speed. They can even determine how long it takes sweat to leave the body.

Higher temperatures mean athletes need more frequent and longer rest breaks. Officials can also limit practice time and the amount of equipment players wear.

Micah Collins, with the county, said officials shut down the fields completely when heat reaches a certain level.

"What we do is we come out here, we engage with the coaches, we let them know, 'Hey, we've reached that threshold. Unfortunately, we cannot be on the field right now. We will continue to monitor on an hourly basis and as soon as that level drops below that 92.1, we'll get you back on that field. But for now, get your athletes off the field. Let's get them in some shade, get those fans on, get them hydrating, and let's wait for that temperature to come down." Collins said.

The county calls the pilot program a success and leaders plan to expand it to more fields.