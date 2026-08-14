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Drive a Corvette or Rolls-Royce on the water with Tampa Bay's Exotic Jetcars in a U.S. first

Drive a Corvette or Rolls-Royce on the water with Tampa Bay's Exotic Jetcars in a U.S. first
WFTS
Drive a Corvette or Rolls-Royce on the water with Tampa Bay's Exotic Jetcars in a U.S. first
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TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, FLA. — Imagine driving a Corvette or a Rolls-Royce — on the water.

That is now possible in Tampa Bay, thanks to Exotic Jetcars, a first-of-its-kind business in the United States.

Vaughn Pitts and his partner launched the venture after spotting the watercraft overseas and realizing no one in the country had brought them stateside yet.

"We've seen it in Dubai and whenever we've seen it in Dubai, no one in the whole United States had them yet, so me and my partner just stayed up all night trying to figure out how to get them in the United States," Pitts said.

The jetcars are built on fiberglass frames shipped from Turkey, with jet ski engines installed inside. Pitts says they are easy to operate.

"They have a steering wheel and everything just like a car, so you just drive it just like it's a car," Pitts said.

Renters can take the jetcars out from the dock, through the channel, straight out to the Courtney Campbell Causeway, and pull right up to Whiskey Joe's.

Jetcars rent for $300 an hour. Jet skis are also available. Exotic Jetcars is open Thursday through Monday.

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