Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 12-14

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 12-14), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Looking for more fun? Click here.
Things to do this Friday (6/12)
Shuffle with Pride
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Drive N., St. Petersburg
Cost: $10 to play (free for Shuffleboard Club members)
Info: Play shuffleboard and celebrate pride with music, food and drinks.
Connor "Fibula" Wood – Fibs & Friends Tour (Two shows)
When: 7:00 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 1600 E 8th Ave. C-112, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $32
Info: Go watch Conor Wood, also known as @fibula, perform a set live at the Funny Bone Comedy Club.
Sunset Paddle Happy Hour with Urban Kai
When: 6:00 p.m.
Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa
Cost: Happy hour pricing
Info: Enjoy a sunset paddleboard or kayak session along the Tampa Riverwalk.
Keys in the Park: A Melodic Duel
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Lykes Gaslight Park, 400 N. Franklin St., Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Go enjoy a free dueling pianos performance featuring crowd-favorite songs.
Evanescence: 2026 World Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $49
Info: Check out Evanescence’s 2026 World Tour with special guests Spiritbox and Nova Twins.
World Cup USA Watch Party
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Al Lang Stadium, 230 1st St. SE, St. Petersburg
Cost: $10
Info: Go watch Team USA take on Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Things to do this Saturday (6/13)
Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
Cost: From $62
Info: Chris Stapleton brings his All-American Road Show to Tampa Bay with special guests Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone.
Kali Uchis – For the Girls Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater, 4802 U.S. Highway 301 N., Tampa
Cost: From $60
Info: Kali Uchis brings her For The Girls Tour to Tampa with special guests Mariah the Scientist and Laila.
Rowdies Pride Night
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Al Lang Stadium, 230 1st St. SE, St. Petersburg
Cost: From $24
Info: Go to Pride Night at Al Lang Stadium and watch the Rowdies take on Hartford Athletic.
Ian Asher
When: 10 p.m.
Where: The Ritz Ybor, 1503 7th Ave., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $37
Info: Electronic music artist Ian Asher performs at The Ritz Ybor for a late-night concert.
WILD 1 at Lower Deck
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Lower Deck, 601 S. Harbour Island Blvd., Tampa
Cost: $35
Info: Go enjoy yoga, live DJs, cold plunges, local vendors and more during a wellness festival.
Pitch-A-Pup Adoption Event
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Hotel Haya, 1412 E. 7th Ave., Tampa
Cost: $5 donation
Info: Go meet adoptable rescue dogs and support local animal rescue organizations.
Soul Food Tour
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $22
Info: Check out a full day of live R&B performances, DJs, fashion activations and more.
Things to do this Sunday (6/14)
Cancerslug
When: 7 p.m.
Where: The Orpheum, 1915 E. 7th Ave., Tampa
Cost: From $20
Info: Hard rock and metal band Cancerslug performs live at The Orpheum in Ybor City.
Chicken Yoga
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Hotel Haya, 1412 E. 7th Ave., Tampa, FL 33605
Cost: $24
Info: Check out a unique yoga class featuring live chickens roaming throughout the session.
Summer Family Day Market
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen, 11109 N. 30th St., Tampa, FL 33612
Cost: Free
Info: Go enjoy live music, face painting, outdoor games and a local vendor market.
Multi-day events)
Tampa International Fringe Festival
When: June 10-21 (various showtimes daily)
Where: Kress Contemporary & The Commodore, 1624 E. 7th Ave., Tampa
Cost: Ticket prices vary based on date of show
Info: The 10th annual Tampa International Fringe Festival features more than 30 performances, including theater, dance, stand-up comedy and more.
ALT Tampa – SPMOP Photo Laureate Exhibition: Jesi Cason
When: Through June 14 during gallery hours
Where: Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, 1630 E. 7th Ave, Tampa
Cost: Included in $10 museum ticket
Info: Check out an exhibition that highlights Tampa Bay’s underground music and subculture scenes through portraits.
AquaGlow at Adventure Island
When: Select nights through Aug. 8
Where: Adventure Island, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Included with park admission
Info: This nighttime event transforms Adventure Island into a neon-filled experience with lights, music and entertainment.
Keel Farms Summerfest
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Aug. 2
Where: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Rd., Plant City,
Cost: Free
Info: Go enjoy the sunny weather with free water slides, bounce houses, food trucks and more.
Cigars! Photography, Industry, and Identity
When: Through July 19 during gallery hours
Where: Adventure Island, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Included in $10 museum ticket
Info: Go check out an exhibition that explores Ybor City’s cigar-making history through photographs.
Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Included with park admission
Info: Go enjoy extended park hours with fireworks on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
Beetlejuice
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, various times
Where: Straz Center, 1010 N. Macinnes Pl., Tampa, FL 33602
Cost: Tickets start at $43
Info: Check out the Broadway musical adaptation of the iconic show as it comes to Tampa for a week of performances.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.