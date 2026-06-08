Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 12-14

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 12-14), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

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Things to do this Friday (6/12)

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Drive N., St. Petersburg

Cost: $10 to play (free for Shuffleboard Club members)

Info: Play shuffleboard and celebrate pride with music, food and drinks.

When: 7:00 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 1600 E 8th Ave. C-112, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $32

Info: Go watch Conor Wood, also known as @fibula, perform a set live at the Funny Bone Comedy Club.

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

Cost: Happy hour pricing

Info: Enjoy a sunset paddleboard or kayak session along the Tampa Riverwalk.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Lykes Gaslight Park, 400 N. Franklin St., Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Go enjoy a free dueling pianos performance featuring crowd-favorite songs.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $49

Info: Check out Evanescence’s 2026 World Tour with special guests Spiritbox and Nova Twins.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Al Lang Stadium, 230 1st St. SE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $10

Info: Go watch Team USA take on Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Things to do this Saturday (6/13)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Cost: From $62

Info: Chris Stapleton brings his All-American Road Show to Tampa Bay with special guests Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater, 4802 U.S. Highway 301 N., Tampa

Cost: From $60

Info: Kali Uchis brings her For The Girls Tour to Tampa with special guests Mariah the Scientist and Laila.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Al Lang Stadium, 230 1st St. SE, St. Petersburg

Cost: From $24

Info: Go to Pride Night at Al Lang Stadium and watch the Rowdies take on Hartford Athletic.

When: 10 p.m.

Where: The Ritz Ybor, 1503 7th Ave., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $37

Info: Electronic music artist Ian Asher performs at The Ritz Ybor for a late-night concert.

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Lower Deck, 601 S. Harbour Island Blvd., Tampa

Cost: $35

Info: Go enjoy yoga, live DJs, cold plunges, local vendors and more during a wellness festival.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Hotel Haya, 1412 E. 7th Ave., Tampa

Cost: $5 donation

Info: Go meet adoptable rescue dogs and support local animal rescue organizations.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $22

Info: Check out a full day of live R&B performances, DJs, fashion activations and more.

Things to do this Sunday (6/14)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Orpheum, 1915 E. 7th Ave., Tampa

Cost: From $20

Info: Hard rock and metal band Cancerslug performs live at The Orpheum in Ybor City.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Hotel Haya, 1412 E. 7th Ave., Tampa, FL 33605

Cost: $24

Info: Check out a unique yoga class featuring live chickens roaming throughout the session.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen, 11109 N. 30th St., Tampa, FL 33612

Cost: Free

Info: Go enjoy live music, face painting, outdoor games and a local vendor market.

Multi-day events)

When: June 10-21 (various showtimes daily)

Where: Kress Contemporary & The Commodore, 1624 E. 7th Ave., Tampa

Cost: Ticket prices vary based on date of show

Info: The 10th annual Tampa International Fringe Festival features more than 30 performances, including theater, dance, stand-up comedy and more.

When: Through June 14 during gallery hours

Where: Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, 1630 E. 7th Ave, Tampa

Cost: Included in $10 museum ticket

Info: Check out an exhibition that highlights Tampa Bay’s underground music and subculture scenes through portraits.

When: Select nights through Aug. 8

Where: Adventure Island, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Included with park admission

Info: This nighttime event transforms Adventure Island into a neon-filled experience with lights, music and entertainment.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Aug. 2

Where: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Rd., Plant City,

Cost: Free

Info: Go enjoy the sunny weather with free water slides, bounce houses, food trucks and more.

When: Through July 19 during gallery hours

Where: Adventure Island, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Included in $10 museum ticket

Info: Go check out an exhibition that explores Ybor City’s cigar-making history through photographs.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Included with park admission

Info: Go enjoy extended park hours with fireworks on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, various times

Where: Straz Center, 1010 N. Macinnes Pl., Tampa, FL 33602

Cost: Tickets start at $43

Info: Check out the Broadway musical adaptation of the iconic show as it comes to Tampa for a week of performances.