Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend |March 6-8

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Looking for more fun? Click here.
Things to do this Friday (3/6)
Little River Band concert
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 255 Drew St., Clearwater
Cost: Tickets start at $64
Info: Go watch the rock band perform some it's classic hits live at The Baycare Sound.
Dunedin Friday Market
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 430 Main St., Dunedin
Cost: FREE
Info: Check out over 40 vendors selling locally sourced goods, plants and artisan foods while enjoying music from a live band.
WineFest 2026: Winederland
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa
Cost: Varies by tasting tier
Info: Go sip boutique wines, sample bites from local restaurants and dress up for a whimsical movie-themed wine festival at Tampa Theatre.
Gulfport Night Market-First Friday
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 2800 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport
Cost: FREE
Info: Go check out an evening marketplace experience with vibrant offerings from local makers, artisans and small businesses.
Things to do this Saturday (3/7)
Bret Michaels w/ Tesla
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 255 Drew St., Clearwater
Cost: Tickets start at $87
Info: Go see Bret Michaels and rock band Tesla perform live in Clearwater on their "Parti-Gras" tour.
Tampa Bay Downs Festival Day 46
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 11225 Race Track Rd., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $15
Info: Go watch high-stakes horse racing at Tampa Bay Downs with major purses, derby contenders and plenty of over-the-top race day fashion.
Trinity Market at Generations
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 1540 Little Rd., Trinity
Cost: FREE
Info: Check out this event, held on the first Saturday of every month, with 70+ vendors selling a wide variety of fresh produce, handmade crafts, artisan goods and local foods.
Dog Man: The Musical
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Pl., Tampa
Cost: Go watch the live musical at The Straz
Info: Tickets start at $41
Fresh Market at Wiregrass
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel
Cost: FREE
Info: Go to the Shops at Wiregrass and browse products from seasonal farmers which include plants, baked goods, artisan foods and more.
Things to do this Sunday (3/8)
So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater
Cost: Tickets start at $46
Info: Go see the two-hour concert tribute featuring Broadway actor Robert Neary, featuring 20+ hits and a live band.
Kenwood Sunday Market
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 2501 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg
Cost: FREE
Info: Check out this local market held at St. Petersburg High School, which supports 70+ vendors selling anything from fresh produce to handcrafted art.
Multi-day events
Disney on Ice
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $44
Info: Go see Disney on Ice present Mickey's Search Party at Benchmark International Arena.
She is Football Weekend
When: Friday, Saturday
Where: 1 Buccaneer Pl., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go celebrate International Women’s Day with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a two-day event focused on empowering girls through sports and leadership.
Florida Strawberry Festival
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 303 Berryfest Pl., Plant City
Cost: Gate admission is $15
Info: Celebrate Florida agriculture with live entertainment, livestock shows, parades, contests and plenty of fresh strawberries in Plant City.
Dream Asia Festival
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $21
Info: Go explore a massive cultural festival featuring Asian street food, anime, live performances and cosplay throughout the fairgrounds.
Busch Gardens Food, Wine & Garden Festival
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Included with park admission
Info: Go ride roller coasters and sample food, wine and cocktails from around the world while enjoying live concerts at Busch Gardens.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.