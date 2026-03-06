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Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend |March 6-8

Live shows, festivals and free things to do.
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If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (3/6)

Little River Band concert

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 255 Drew St., Clearwater

Cost: Tickets start at $64

Info: Go watch the rock band perform some it's classic hits live at The Baycare Sound.

Dunedin Friday Market

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 430 Main St., Dunedin

Cost: FREE

Info: Check out over 40 vendors selling locally sourced goods, plants and artisan foods while enjoying music from a live band.

WineFest 2026: Winederland

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa

Cost: Varies by tasting tier

Info: Go sip boutique wines, sample bites from local restaurants and dress up for a whimsical movie-themed wine festival at Tampa Theatre.

Gulfport Night Market-First Friday

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 2800 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport

Cost: FREE

Info: Go check out an evening marketplace experience with vibrant offerings from local makers, artisans and small businesses.

Things to do this Saturday (3/7)

Bret Michaels w/ Tesla

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 255 Drew St., Clearwater

Cost: Tickets start at $87

Info: Go see Bret Michaels and rock band Tesla perform live in Clearwater on their "Parti-Gras" tour.

Tampa Bay Downs Festival Day 46

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 11225 Race Track Rd., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $15

Info: Go watch high-stakes horse racing at Tampa Bay Downs with major purses, derby contenders and plenty of over-the-top race day fashion.

Trinity Market at Generations

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 1540 Little Rd., Trinity

Cost: FREE

Info: Check out this event, held on the first Saturday of every month, with 70+ vendors selling a wide variety of fresh produce, handmade crafts, artisan goods and local foods.

Dog Man: The Musical

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Pl., Tampa

Cost: Go watch the live musical at The Straz

Info: Tickets start at $41

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel

Cost: FREE

Info: Go to the Shops at Wiregrass and browse products from seasonal farmers which include plants, baked goods, artisan foods and more.

Things to do this Sunday (3/8)

So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater

Cost: Tickets start at $46

Info: Go see the two-hour concert tribute featuring Broadway actor Robert Neary, featuring 20+ hits and a live band.

Kenwood Sunday Market

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 2501 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Cost: FREE

Info: Check out this local market held at St. Petersburg High School, which supports 70+ vendors selling anything from fresh produce to handcrafted art.

Multi-day events

Disney on Ice

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $44

Info: Go see Disney on Ice present Mickey's Search Party at Benchmark International Arena.

She is Football Weekend

When: Friday, Saturday

Where: 1 Buccaneer Pl., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go celebrate International Women’s Day with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a two-day event focused on empowering girls through sports and leadership.

Florida Strawberry Festival

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 303 Berryfest Pl., Plant City

Cost: Gate admission is $15

Info: Celebrate Florida agriculture with live entertainment, livestock shows, parades, contests and plenty of fresh strawberries in Plant City.

Dream Asia Festival

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $21

Info: Go explore a massive cultural festival featuring Asian street food, anime, live performances and cosplay throughout the fairgrounds.

Busch Gardens Food, Wine & Garden Festival

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Included with park admission

Info: Go ride roller coasters and sample food, wine and cocktails from around the world while enjoying live concerts at Busch Gardens.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

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