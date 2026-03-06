Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend |March 6-8

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

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Things to do this Friday (3/6)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 255 Drew St., Clearwater

Cost: Tickets start at $64

Info: Go watch the rock band perform some it's classic hits live at The Baycare Sound.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 430 Main St., Dunedin

Cost: FREE

Info: Check out over 40 vendors selling locally sourced goods, plants and artisan foods while enjoying music from a live band.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa

Cost: Varies by tasting tier

Info: Go sip boutique wines, sample bites from local restaurants and dress up for a whimsical movie-themed wine festival at Tampa Theatre.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 2800 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport

Cost: FREE

Info: Go check out an evening marketplace experience with vibrant offerings from local makers, artisans and small businesses.

Things to do this Saturday (3/7)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 255 Drew St., Clearwater

Cost: Tickets start at $87

Info: Go see Bret Michaels and rock band Tesla perform live in Clearwater on their "Parti-Gras" tour.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 11225 Race Track Rd., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $15

Info: Go watch high-stakes horse racing at Tampa Bay Downs with major purses, derby contenders and plenty of over-the-top race day fashion.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 1540 Little Rd., Trinity

Cost: FREE

Info: Check out this event, held on the first Saturday of every month, with 70+ vendors selling a wide variety of fresh produce, handmade crafts, artisan goods and local foods.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Pl., Tampa

Cost: Go watch the live musical at The Straz

Info: Tickets start at $41

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel

Cost: FREE

Info: Go to the Shops at Wiregrass and browse products from seasonal farmers which include plants, baked goods, artisan foods and more.

Things to do this Sunday (3/8)

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater

Cost: Tickets start at $46

Info: Go see the two-hour concert tribute featuring Broadway actor Robert Neary, featuring 20+ hits and a live band.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 2501 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Cost: FREE

Info: Check out this local market held at St. Petersburg High School, which supports 70+ vendors selling anything from fresh produce to handcrafted art.

Multi-day events

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $44

Info: Go see Disney on Ice present Mickey's Search Party at Benchmark International Arena.

When: Friday, Saturday

Where: 1 Buccaneer Pl., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go celebrate International Women’s Day with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a two-day event focused on empowering girls through sports and leadership.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 303 Berryfest Pl., Plant City

Cost: Gate admission is $15

Info: Celebrate Florida agriculture with live entertainment, livestock shows, parades, contests and plenty of fresh strawberries in Plant City.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $21

Info: Go explore a massive cultural festival featuring Asian street food, anime, live performances and cosplay throughout the fairgrounds.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Included with park admission

Info: Go ride roller coasters and sample food, wine and cocktails from around the world while enjoying live concerts at Busch Gardens.