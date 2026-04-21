Susan Solves It: Shipping cost surge

- Major delivery companies, including USPS, Amazon, UPS, and FedEx, are increasing or adding fuel surcharges as rising oil prices tied to the conflict in Iran drive up shipping costs.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to explore options like buying online and picking up in-store to avoid new shipping fees.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Tampa Bay nursing homes cited for critical violations and placed on federal list of worst facilities
Aventura at the Bay and Groves Center are among 88 nursing homes in the U.S. designated as special focus facilities due to serious, recurring deficiencies.
Nursing homes cited for critical violations, placed on list of worst facilities