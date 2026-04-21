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Brooksville house fire kills two pets: HCFR

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Hernando County Fire Rescue
A house fire in Brooksville killed two pets on Monday.
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BROOKKSVILLE, FLA. — A house fire in Brooksville killed two pets on Monday, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR).

Just before 1 a.m., responded to the residential fire in the 9000 block of Dan Lynn Street in Brooksville.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from the home. Crews were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes, fire officials said.

Three people inside the home were able to escape before HCFR arrived.

However, two pets were killed in the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. No injuries were reported and the cause was determined to be electrical in nature.

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