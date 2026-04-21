News to Know for April 21

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and all eyes are on the Bolts as they prepare to host the Montreal Canadiens for Game 2 of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. As the Lightning continue their quest for the cup, playoff buzz is building across the Bay, and there are plenty of ways for fans to get in on the action both inside and outside of Benchmark International Arena.

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News to Know

Teen arrested in fatal hit-and-run on I-75 in Manatee County: The report said Jonathan Matos Morales of Cocoa was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and leaving a crash scene involving death.



The report said Jonathan Matos Morales of Cocoa was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and leaving a crash scene involving death. Man who set neighbor on fire during a home burglary set to be executed in Florida: A Florida man who set his neighbor on fire after she found him burglarizing her home during her lunch break from work is set to be executed Tuesday evening. Kyle Burger / WFTS Nikita Kucherov

Lightning's postseason struggles on home ice continue with game 1 loss to Montreal: Tampa Bay 28's Kyle Burger breaks down Sunday's loss as the Bolts head into Game 2 at Benchmark International Arena.



Tampa Bay 28's Kyle Burger breaks down Sunday's loss as the Bolts head into Game 2 at Benchmark International Arena. Missing child alert issued for 14-year-old Yarilis Mendez-Carrillo in Homestead: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Yarilis Mendez-Carrillo, last seen in Homestead.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Dry air and gusty winds. Meteorologist Greg Dee says fire weather warnings have been issued for all of our area due to today's dry conditions.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

April 21, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Major delivery companies, including USPS, Amazon, UPS, and FedEx, are increasing or adding fuel surcharges as rising oil prices tied to the conflict in Iran drive up shipping costs. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to explore options like buying online and picking up in-store to avoid new shipping fees.

Susan Solves It: Shipping Cost Surge

Daly Discoveries

"Penguin Waddle Week" at Florida Aquarium brings awareness to endangered species. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly checked out the "waddle" parade, which will go down in the lobby every day this week at 2:45 p.m. through Sunday.

'Penguin Waddle Week' at Florida Aquarium brings awareness to endangered species

Things to Do this Tuesday, April 21

Take part in a Zumba session at the park for a lively group workout.

When: 6 p.m. Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park Cost: Free

Create a necklace for your pet at the Humane Society fundraising event.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: Armature Works at the Heights Cost: $20.33

See Maren Morris perform live during her Dreamsicle 2026 Tour.

When: 8 p.m. Where: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Cost: $34



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.