Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 1-3

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 1-3), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
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Things to do this Friday (May 5/1)
First Friday in the Heights
When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Florida Avenue, Seminole Heights, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: First Friday in the Heights returns with a Celestial Spring theme with businesses showcasing themed activities, arts, fashions, and crafts.
Bleed from Within
When: 6 p.m.
Where: The Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa
Cost: Ticket prices vary. Check here for prices
Info: Bleed from Within is a Scottish metalcore band from Glasgow.
Tampa Tarpons Game
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Steinbrenner Field, 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa
Cost: Ticket prices vary. Check here for prices
Info: Tampa Tarpons host the St. Lucie Mets in minor league baseball.
Tampa Bay Rays Game
When: 7:10 p.m.
Where: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: Ticket prices vary. Check here for prices
Info: The Tampa Bay Rays host the San Fransico Giants at Tropicana Field.
The Kid LAROI: A Perfect World Tour
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Yuengling Center, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
Cost: Ticket prices vary. Check here for prices
Info: Australian rapper and singer Kid LAROI brings his tour to Tampa.
Randy Feltface
When: 9:30 p.m.
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club. 1600 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa
Cost: $32
Info: Australian puppet comedian Randy Feltface brings his stand-up comedy show to Tampa. Known for his Netflix series and heard on BBC Radio.
Things to do this Saturday (5/2)
Kentucky Derby Watch Party
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa
Cost: Ticket prices vary. Check here for prices
Info: Experience the excitement of the Kentucky Derby at the watch party livestream with live music and festive energy. You can even dress in your best Derby attire!
Stereophonic
When: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Straz Center, 1010 N. Macinnes Pl., Tampa
Cost: Ticket prices vary. Check here for prices
Info: Stereophonic follows an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album on the cusp of superstardom.
Tampa Bay Rays Game
When: 6:10 p.m.
Where: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: Ticket prices vary. Check here for prices
Info: The Tampa Bay Rays host the San Fransico Giants at Tropicana Field, followed by a post-game concert by Chase Rice.
Tampa Bay Rowdies Game
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Al Lang Stadium, 230 First St., St. Petersburg
Cost: Ticket prices vary. Check here for prices
Info: The Tampa Bay Rays host the San Fransico Giants at Tropicana Field, followed by a post-game concert by Chase Rice.
Things to do this Sunday (5/3)
Tampa Tarpons Game
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Steinbrenner Field, 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa
Cost: Ticket prices vary. Check here for prices
Info: Tampa Tarpons host the St. Lucie Mets in minor league baseball.
Multi-day events
Tampa Riverfest
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa, and Water Works Park, 1701 N. Highland Ave., Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: The 10th Annual Tampa Riverfest features family-friendly activities and showcases Tampa culture, music, and food.
Ananda Farm
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 579 Ken Hubbard Rd., Terra Ceia
Cost: Tickets start at $5
Info: A family-friendly farm experience with 15 different attractions, flower picking, live music, and more.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.