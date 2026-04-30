Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 1-3

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 1-3), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

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Things to do this Friday (May 5/1)

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Florida Avenue, Seminole Heights, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: First Friday in the Heights returns with a Celestial Spring theme with businesses showcasing themed activities, arts, fashions, and crafts.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: The Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa

Cost: Ticket prices vary. Check here for prices

Info: Bleed from Within is a Scottish metalcore band from Glasgow.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Steinbrenner Field, 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa

Cost: Ticket prices vary. Check here for prices

Info: Tampa Tarpons host the St. Lucie Mets in minor league baseball.

When: 7:10 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Ticket prices vary. Check here for prices

Info: The Tampa Bay Rays host the San Fransico Giants at Tropicana Field.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Yuengling Center, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

Cost: Ticket prices vary. Check here for prices

Info: Australian rapper and singer Kid LAROI brings his tour to Tampa.

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club. 1600 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa

Cost: $32

Info: Australian puppet comedian Randy Feltface brings his stand-up comedy show to Tampa. Known for his Netflix series and heard on BBC Radio.

Things to do this Saturday (5/2)

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

Cost: Ticket prices vary. Check here for prices

Info: Experience the excitement of the Kentucky Derby at the watch party livestream with live music and festive energy. You can even dress in your best Derby attire!

When: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Straz Center, 1010 N. Macinnes Pl., Tampa

Cost: Ticket prices vary. Check here for prices

Info: Stereophonic follows an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album on the cusp of superstardom.

When: 6:10 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Ticket prices vary. Check here for prices

Info: The Tampa Bay Rays host the San Fransico Giants at Tropicana Field, followed by a post-game concert by Chase Rice.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Al Lang Stadium, 230 First St., St. Petersburg

Cost: Ticket prices vary. Check here for prices

Info: The Tampa Bay Rays host the San Fransico Giants at Tropicana Field, followed by a post-game concert by Chase Rice.

Things to do this Sunday (5/3)

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Steinbrenner Field, 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa

Cost: Ticket prices vary. Check here for prices

Info: Tampa Tarpons host the St. Lucie Mets in minor league baseball.

Multi-day events

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa, and Water Works Park, 1701 N. Highland Ave., Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: The 10th Annual Tampa Riverfest features family-friendly activities and showcases Tampa culture, music, and food.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 579 Ken Hubbard Rd., Terra Ceia

Cost: Tickets start at $5

Info: A family-friendly farm experience with 15 different attractions, flower picking, live music, and more.