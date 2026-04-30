Susan Solves It: Delta flight cuts

- Delta Airlines is cutting some flights and raising fares as rising fuel costs put pressure on operations and ticket prices.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises booking early and staying flexible with travel dates to avoid higher prices and limited flight options.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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TPD chief's memo: Assistant police chief fired over missed meetings, resistance to new firearms
Ruth Cate's claims of discrimination and retribution were determined to be "unfounded" in the city's month-long HR investigation.
TPD Chief's memo: Assistant police chief fired over missed meetings, resistance to new firearms