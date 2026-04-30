Citrus County man found guilty of premeditated murder by grand jury

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Citrus County man was indicted by a grand jury in the death of a 67-year-old man.

The state attorney's office said William Michael Larsen Sr., 37, was found guilty on Monday of premeditated murder in the first degree, arson, tampering with an electronic monitoring device, and battery on a law enforcement or other officer.

The jury found that on April 7, Larsen Sr. did unlawfully and premeditatedly design the death of Bryant Leggett.

The state attorney's office filed a notice that it intends to seek the death penalty.

Larsen Sr. remains in custody with no bond status.