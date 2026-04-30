TAMPA, Fla. — FAITH.

FORGIVE.

COMPASSION.

You'll find these affirming words in a colorful fishbowl, sitting on a judge's bench, in a courtroom of the Hillsborough County Courthouse.

Those words — along with others like GROW, MINDFUL, and OPEN — are attached to friendship bracelets, not unlike the ones Taylor Swift made famous.

WATCH: Hottest fashion at Hillsborough County Courthouse? Friendship bracelets

Hottest fashion at Hillsborough County Courthouse? Friendship bracelets

Although Taylor didn't DIY this buzzworthy courthouse jewelry.

Assistant State Attorneys Skyler Jackle and April Pent did, prosecutors in the Mental Health Court who would much rather lift up than lock up, push forward than put away .

"We try to balance compassion with accountability for the participants," says Skyler. "It's our hope that the bracelets will encourage them."

Skyler started making friendship bracelets as a way to de-stress during law school. "I needed an outlet...let my brain rest a little bit," she says.

But when she and April were looking for a way to "incentivize" participants in the court's mental-health program — to urge them to seek treatment, embrace help, and live a better life — they got to work, making dozens of friendship bracelets in bright colors and bold, beautiful words.

Sandy Hencoski just pulled SELF-LOVE from the fishbowl. She earned it for sure, completing the court's program and now seeking a fresh start in life.

She looks at the friendship bracelet on her wrist and smiles.

"It's the best feeling that I made it this far," she says.

For more Sean Daly stories, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.