Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 15-17

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 15-17), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (May 5/15)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

Cost: Tickets start at $117

Info: Go watch the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers on their farewell tour at Benchmark International Arena.

When: 7:10 p.m.

Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Info: Watch the Rays host the Miami Marlins for the first game of a three-game series at the Trop.

When: 2:00 p.m.

Where: 201 N. Franklin St., Tampa

Cost: Tour included with general admission to the Tampa Bay History Center

Info: Go to the Tampa Riverwalk and learn about local history through interactive maps.

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

Cost: Pricing starts at $25

Info: Go paddleboarding or Kayaking as you watch the sunset along the Tampa Riverwalk.

When: Check event page to reserve a time

Where: 423 Lafayette Blvd., Oldsmar

Cost: $84

Info: Check out an outdoor adventure that features a 60-foot-tall start tower, ziplines and sunset views.

Things to do this Saturday (5/16)

When: 4:10 p.m.

Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Info: Watch the Rays host the Miami Marlins for the second game of a three-game series at the Trop.

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: 522 N. Howard Ave., Tampa

Cost: FREE to register

Info: Go support a fundraising and awareness event benefiting research and support programs for tuberous sclerosis complex.

When: 10:00 a.m.

Where: 213 S. Howard Ave., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go meet other origami enthusiasts of all skill levels and participate in meditative paper folding.

When: 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Where: 3315 W. Lemon St., Tampa

Cost: $5

Info: A family-friendly expo featuring toys, comic books, video games, and more.

When: 8:00 p.m.

Where: 4802 US-301 N., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $161

Info: Go see Pitbull on his I'm Back Tour with special guest Lil Jon at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater.

Things to do this Sunday (5/17)

When: 12:15 p.m.

Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets start at $19

Info: Watch the Rays host the Miami Marlins for the last game in a three-game series at the Trop.

When: 10:00 a.m

Where: Water Street Tampa, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go check out some fresh local produce, handcrafted goods, and food vendors at Water Street Tampa.

Multi-day events

When: Select days through May 25

Where: 17250 Benes Rousch Rd., Brooksville

Cost: $11.95-$14 per person

Info: Go enjoy sunflower mazes, hayrides, sunflower fields and farm animals.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Included with park admission

Info: Go check out the annual festival, which features a rotating menu and live concert performances all weekend.

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa

Cost: $15

Info: Go say goodbye to Crowbar in Ybor City with a two-night farewell before the venue closes.