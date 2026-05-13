Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 15-17

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 15-17), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
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Things to do this Friday (May 5/15)
Journey – Final Frontier Tour 2026
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Cost: Tickets start at $117
Info: Go watch the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers on their farewell tour at Benchmark International Arena.
Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays (Game 1)
When: 7:10 p.m.
Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: Tickets start at $20
Info: Watch the Rays host the Miami Marlins for the first game of a three-game series at the Trop.
Every Map Tells a Story
When: 2:00 p.m.
Where: 201 N. Franklin St., Tampa
Cost: Tour included with general admission to the Tampa Bay History Center
Info: Go to the Tampa Riverwalk and learn about local history through interactive maps.
Sunset Paddle Happy Hour with Urban Kai
When: 6:00 p.m.
Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa
Cost: Pricing starts at $25
Info: Go paddleboarding or Kayaking as you watch the sunset along the Tampa Riverwalk.
Empower Adventures Sunset Zip Line Adventures
When: Check event page to reserve a time
Where: 423 Lafayette Blvd., Oldsmar
Cost: $84
Info: Check out an outdoor adventure that features a 60-foot-tall start tower, ziplines and sunset views.
Things to do this Saturday (5/16)
Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays (Game 2)
When: 4:10 p.m.
Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Info: Watch the Rays host the Miami Marlins for the second game of a three-game series at the Trop.
Step Forward to Cure TSC
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: 522 N. Howard Ave., Tampa
Cost: FREE to register
Info: Go support a fundraising and awareness event benefiting research and support programs for tuberous sclerosis complex.
Tampa Bay Origami Meet Up
When: 10:00 a.m.
Where: 213 S. Howard Ave., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go meet other origami enthusiasts of all skill levels and participate in meditative paper folding.
Tampa Bay Toy & Comic Expo
When: 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Where: 3315 W. Lemon St., Tampa
Cost: $5
Info: A family-friendly expo featuring toys, comic books, video games, and more.
Pitbull concert
When: 8:00 p.m.
Where: 4802 US-301 N., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $161
Info: Go see Pitbull on his I'm Back Tour with special guest Lil Jon at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater.
Things to do this Sunday (5/17)
Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays (Game 3)
When: 12:15 p.m.
Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: Tickets start at $19
Info: Watch the Rays host the Miami Marlins for the last game in a three-game series at the Trop.
The Market at Water Street Tampa
When: 10:00 a.m
Where: Water Street Tampa, Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go check out some fresh local produce, handcrafted goods, and food vendors at Water Street Tampa.
Multi-day events
Spring Sunflower Season at Sweetfields Farm
When: Select days through May 25
Where: 17250 Benes Rousch Rd., Brooksville
Cost: $11.95-$14 per person
Info: Go enjoy sunflower mazes, hayrides, sunflower fields and farm animals.
Busch Gardens 2026 Food, Wine & Garden Festival
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Included with park admission
Info: Go check out the annual festival, which features a rotating menu and live concert performances all weekend.
The Final Tampa Indie Nights at Crowbar
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa
Cost: $15
Info: Go say goodbye to Crowbar in Ybor City with a two-night farewell before the venue closes.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.