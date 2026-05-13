Tampa man arrested for killing family member's dog: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after being accused of killing one of his family member's six-year-old dog.
The Tampa Police Department (TPD) announced on May 13 that officers arrested 37-year-old Christopher Malone on May 12 after the death of a four-pound chihuahua named Rufus.
The incident happened on at about 10 p.m. on May 4, when officers responded to a home in the 3100 block of West Cordelia Street.
Investigators concluded Malone was intoxicated and "intentionally inflicted a fatal injury on the four-pound dog after it walked past him."
Hillsborough County Animal Control confirmed the dog's death was caused by blunt force trauma.
"The depravity required to intentionally harm a defenseless, four-pound animal is deeply disturbing," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "This was a senseless act of violence against a family pet that offered nothing but companionship. Our hearts go out to the family who lost their beloved dog in such a tragic way, and we are committed to ensuring this individual is held fully accountable for his actions."
TPD said Malone was transported to Orient Road Jail.
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