Titus O'Neil teams up with TPD to host 'Takeover with a Purpose' event

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police announced they will be hosting the "Teen Takeover with a Purpose" program, while teaming up with former pro wrestler Titus O'Neil.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) invites teens to gather on Friday, May 15, at the Jackson Heights NFL YET Center from 8 p.m. to midnight. There will be food, games, music, and prizes.

TPD said they are launching the event in response to recent takeovers that are becoming a trend on social media, where teens organize meet-ups that result in chaos.

Just this past weekend, 22 people were arrested after a "takeover" at Curtis Hixon Park.