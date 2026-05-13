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Titus O'Neil teams up with TPD to host 'Takeover with a Purpose' event

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TPD
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TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police announced they will be hosting the "Teen Takeover with a Purpose" program, while teaming up with former pro wrestler Titus O'Neil.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) invites teens to gather on Friday, May 15, at the Jackson Heights NFL YET Center from 8 p.m. to midnight. There will be food, games, music, and prizes.

TPD said they are launching the event in response to recent takeovers that are becoming a trend on social media, where teens organize meet-ups that result in chaos.

Just this past weekend, 22 people were arrested after a "takeover" at Curtis Hixon Park.

Billionaire John Morgan says he’d help bring Rays to Orlando if Tampa deal falls apart

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Billionaire John Morgan says he’d help bring Rays to Orlando if Tampa deal falls apart

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