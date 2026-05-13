Titus O'Neil teams up with TPD to host 'Takeover with a Purpose' event

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police announced they will be hosting the "Teen Takeover with a Purpose" program, while teaming up with former pro wrestler Titus O'Neil.
The Tampa Police Department (TPD) invites teens to gather on Friday, May 15, at the Jackson Heights NFL YET Center from 8 p.m. to midnight. There will be food, games, music, and prizes.
TPD said they are launching the event in response to recent takeovers that are becoming a trend on social media, where teens organize meet-ups that result in chaos.
Just this past weekend, 22 people were arrested after a "takeover" at Curtis Hixon Park.
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