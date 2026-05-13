PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Jason Mraz is returning to the Tampa Bay area with a more personal kind of performance.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will perform May 16 at Ruth Eckerd Hall as part of his “Still Yours” tour, a stripped-down acoustic show focused on storytelling, audience connection and songs spanning his more than two-decade career.

In a recent one-on-one interview with Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler, Mraz said the format allows him to reconnect with the style of performing that first helped build his fanbase in coffee shops around San Diego.

Watch full interview with Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz talks acoustic tour, avocado farming and his days as an opening act

Rather than a large-scale production, Mraz described the show as flexible and intimate, mixing hits such as I'm Yours with deeper cuts and spontaneous moments shaped by the audience.

Mraz talked about his first performance in the Tampa Bay area in 2002, when he opened for Jewel. Since then, he has gone on to share stages with artists including The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Dave Matthews, Tracy Chapman and Alanis Morissette.

Mraz said those experiences helped shape not only his music but also his approach to life on the road, including maintaining a healthy lifestyle to sustain a long career in the music industry.

Along with the current tour, Mraz said he is working on new music expected later this year. He is also revisiting older material through his recent project, Gospel Songs.

The songs were originally recorded nearly 20 years ago as a gift for his grandmother. Now, as he approaches 50, Mraz said the music carries a different meaning centered on reflection, aging and personal growth.

Outside of music, Mraz has embraced farming and sustainable living. He operates an avocado farm in California, something he said helps keep him grounded between tours and performances.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on May 16 at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. Tickets are available through Ruth Eckerd Hall



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.