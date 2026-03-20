Gov. DeSantis weighs in on Polk County Sheriff Judd's comments on immigration

BRADENTON, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis weighed in on Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s recent comments on immigration during a press conference on Thursday.

During a State Immigration Enforcement Council meeting on March 16, Sheriff Judd advocated for what he described as a "path forward" for some undocumented immigrants, which would allow them to remain in the United States under certain conditions instead of being deported.

The following day, on March 17, Judd held another press conference and stood by his comments.

"The bottom line is — how would I want this dealt with if it were my personal family," Judd asked during Tuesday's press conference.

The governor addressed Judd’s comments during a press conference in Bradenton on March 19.

"This idea that unless you're an ax murderer, you should be able to stay, that is not consistent with our laws, and it's also not good policy," DeSantis said.

Judd also said he is considering sending a letter outlining his position to federal leaders.

"It’s not what the president ran on, and so to send a letter to him asking him to go back on his campaign policies, I would not advise that to be done,” DeSantis said.

Judd currently serves as chairman for the immigration council, a position Senate President Ben Albritton appointed him to in February 2025.