Susan Solves It: Ticket Price Ruling

- A jury found Ticketmaster and Live Nation Entertainment overcharged fans and limited competition in the live events market, potentially leading to changes in ticket sales.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to stay informed about upcoming changes in ticket-selling practices and watch for potential price adjustments.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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WATCH: Florida salon owner charged with misdemeanor battery after price dispute
A nurse says a Tampa-area salon owner attacked her after a dispute over an advertised $50 weave — and it's all on video.
Florida salon owner charged with misdemeanor battery after price dispute